Rainbow Falls opening for one day of Winter Waterfall viewing

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks and Recreation is opening Rainbow Falls in Manitou Springs for one day of winter viewing so you can see the frozen falls.

Rainbow Falls is normally open only from late spring to late summer/early fall, and the attraction is popular for its natural beauty next to graffiti posted along nearby rocks and overpass supports.

The viewing is by appointment only and will take place on Saturday, February 6. You can make a reservation online by clicking this link, but spaces are limited.

Each appointment is for 30 minutes; large vehicles aren't permitted. The parks department is asking for visitors to make a $1 donation per person, which will go to programs and park improvements at Rainbow Falls.

If you go, be sure to bring a camera to catch the unique perspective.