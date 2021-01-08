2 Coloradans arrested in week of US Capitol protest, facing weapons charges

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Police have arrested two Coloradans after the pro-Trump riot at that nation's Capitol, according to our partner 9News.

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to protest the election results. As Congress convened to formally certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, a violent riot broke out and several demonstrators stormed the Capitol.

Stanley Williams appears in this mugshot following a 2011 arrest in Jefferson County on harassment charges.

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest documents show police took Stanley Williams, a resident in Englewood, into custody on Wednesday night after the mayor of Washington imposed a 6 p.m. curfew.

Police stopped 34-year-old Williams along Pennsylvania Avenue a few blocks from the White House at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers initially stopped him for violating the curfew but also found him carrying a "blackjack."

The affidavit describes a blackjack as a whip-like device that can be used to get someone out of a car in an emergency. Williams said he had the tool for "personal protection," according to court documents obtained by 9News.

Williams told police that he had just learned about the curfew 15 minutes earlier and was heading to his hotel. Officers gave him a citation for violating the curfew and charged him with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Williams has an arrest record for harassment and multiple traffic charges.

Police say a second Coloradan was arrested and is facing more serious charges.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Harlan Boen of Frederick, Colorado, on Tuesday evening. Police stopped him in an area known as "Freedom Plaza" between the White House and the Capitol.

An officer stopped him after noticing a bulge beneath Boen's jacket that appeared to be a gun. After further inspection, police found a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a large-capacity magazine, 13 rounds of ammunition and a knife.

Williams did not have a permit to carry the handgun and the weapon was not registered to him, according to the affidavit.

Boen is charged with carrying a weapon without a license, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

His Colorado record shows police arrested him in 1992 for second-degree assault.