Martial arts teacher arrested for sexual assault of a child in Douglas County, possibly more victims

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a martial arts instructor was arrested Thursday in connection a child sex abuse case.

Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies arrested 65-year-old Charles Niemi of Centennial. Detectives took him into custody without incident and booked him into the Douglas County Detention Facility with no bond. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Investigators say Niemi was the young victim's martial arts teacher when the assault happened. He is currently still an instructor at Spirit Warrior Martial Arts in Centennial, located at 4151 E. County Line Rd.

The sheriff's office says there may be more victims and they are asking people to contact them with any more information about the case.

This is still an active an ongoing investigation. If you have any relevant details about this investigation, contact Detective Ducat at 303-814-7179.