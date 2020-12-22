Colorado Springs woman makes a Christmas ‘snow globe’ out of her home

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO). -- With plenty of free time at home, a woman in Colorado Springs decided to convert her home into "a snow globe" this holiday season.

Victoria Jewell says Christmas has always been her favorite holiday. But like many others, she will likely have to spend it alone due to the pandemic.

“I have a reduced immune system so I’m trying to stay away from everybody and it really gets monotonous," she said.

In response, Jewell decided to go all out while decorating her home.

She and her nurse spent the last six weeks pinning thousands of ornaments to the ceiling and to the walls. Her entire apartment is covered in snowmen plushies and Christmas lights. Some walls even have green and red gift-wrapping paper covering the usual white paint.

"Well at Christmas time, I mean you can’t be depressed in a house that looks like this," Jewell says.











In a year that's brought many people's spirits down, Jewell says she wants people to smile when they see her home. Her apartment managers were so impressed that they jokingly asked if other residents could tour her home.

"I said 'Have you heard of this thing called COVID?'" she said.

Although the colorful decorations could take up to three weeks to take down, Jewell says she's looking forward to doing it again next year.

“It’s a good feeling and especially this year with everybody so miserable and depressed, you’ve got to do something to make people smile," she said.