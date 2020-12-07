First Gentleman Marlon Reis in ‘good spirits’ and eager to return home

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis released an update Monday evening, saying First Gentleman Marlon Reis is in "good spirits" and eager to return home.

According to Gov. Polis, Reis has normal oxygen saturation and has not required oxygen during his stay at the hospital.

Update on First Gentleman Marlon Reis: He is in good spirits and looks forward to returning home soon. Marlon and I appreciate all your kind words and support. pic.twitter.com/WJzGZLjtfG — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 8, 2020

Sunday, Gov. Polis drove his husband to the hospital after Reis began to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath on day eight of being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Governor and First Gentleman were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 28.