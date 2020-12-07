Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:58 pm

First Gentleman Marlon Reis in ‘good spirits’ and eager to return home

marlon reis
Facebook: First Gentleman Marlon Reis

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis released an update Monday evening, saying First Gentleman Marlon Reis is in "good spirits" and eager to return home.

According to Gov. Polis, Reis has normal oxygen saturation and has not required oxygen during his stay at the hospital.

Sunday, Gov. Polis drove his husband to the hospital after Reis began to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath on day eight of being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Governor and First Gentleman were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 28.

Coronavirus / Health / State & Regional News

Shelby Filangi

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content