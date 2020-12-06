First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening COVID-19 symptoms

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — First Gentleman Marlon Reis was admitted to the hospital Sunday evening for worsening coronavirus symptoms.

According to a statement from Governor Jared Polis' office, Reis' symptoms intensified within the last 24 hours.

"First Gentleman Marlon Reis started to experience a slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath on day eight after being diagnosed with COVID," the statement read.

Tonight First Gentleman Marlon Reis started experiencing slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath. I took him to the hospital for review and treatment. pic.twitter.com/EAH5Ew1AfO — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 7, 2020

The governor drove the First Gentleman in his personal vehicle to the hospital for review and treatment, as a precaution. However, Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time, according to the statement.

Both were diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 28th.