DA: No charges in Monument shooting involving deputy, trooper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed against the Colorado State Patrol Trooper and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in a fatal shooting this past July in Monument.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the office finished its review of the shooting that killed Antonio Mancinone on July 11. As a result of those findings, no charges will be filed.

According to spokesperson Lee Richards, the DA's office found that Mancinone had placed troopers and multiple citizens at risk of a crash on Interstate 25, threatened the lives of private citizens with a gun, attempted to carjack a woman in a black SUV and fired a gun into a home before breaking in, trying to evade police.

Richards stated that Mancinone refused to follow commands from law enforcement to drop his weapon, and fired his gun into an occupied home before using force to enter it.

According to Richards, Mancinone continued to ignore commands from law enforcement, then fired a shot through a dining room window, and broke into the home.

Deputy Spencer Stringham and Trooper Lance Curry said when Mancinone fired his gun and broke into the home, they believed Mancinone was an "imminent threat" to law enforcement and those inside the home.

Richards said that in order to protect lives and stop Mancinone, the El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy and Colorado State Troopers shot and killed Mancinone.

After reviewing the case, Richards stated that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined no charges will be filed against the officers involved.