El Paso County Crime
today at 8:53 pm
Suspect killed in officer involved shooting after chase in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado State Patrol said a man is dead after a shootout with law enforcement in Monument Saturday night.

After 5 p.m. Colorado state troopers responded to a menacing call on southbound I-25 near Larkspur. Troopers tried to stop the suspect vehicle near Monument.

The vehicle exited off the highway and started to cross over I-25 when it ran into a guard rail.

A Colorado State Patrol spokesman said the suspect got out of the crashed vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to carjack another vehicle. After that, the man ran through a field and into an occupied home.

The suspect was armed. Troopers and El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies went to the home.

The suspect fired at least one shot, according to the spokesman. A trooper and a deputy both shot at the suspect killing him.

The Colorado State Patrol did not release any information about the suspect. The Colorado Springs Police Department is taking over the investigation.

Three troopers and one deputy are on administrative leave.

Willis Scott

