Alamosa schools help children in need without hurting their egos

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - Even more families need a helping hand these days, but it can be awkward to ask for it.

Some families are so worried about putting food on the table, they haven't been able to put new shoes on their kids' feet.

Alamosa Public Schools came up with a program to provide students in need with new sneakers, without any embarrassment.

Jeremy Silva, Transportation Coordinator for the Alamosa School District, had already helped sixty students get new backpacks and supplies when he noticed this need.

"We believe that everybody needs to come to school and feel equal to their peers," Silva told KRDO.

He started a new K-12 program called "Sole Searching" that's all about increasing students' self-esteem and dignity.

"We did not want to go with the traditional shoe drive where people donated gently used shoes or anything like that," Silva explained. "I wanted the students to have a brand new pair of shoes."

Teachers and other staff members now spot a children who could use some new shoes. The school then contacts the parents to make sure it's okay, and later lets the kids pick out a pair of shoes online. When the shoes get to the school, each student is pulled aside to receive the gift.

"It needs to be kept very discrete and with compassion," Silva said.

Silva says the program has received an outpouring of support, and they've already helped dozens of students. The Alamosa School District hopes to continue providing shoes year after year.

For more information on how to donate to the "Sole Searching" program in Alamosa schools, click here.