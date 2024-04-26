James, Lakers facing elimination Saturday. Magic, Pelicans and Heat seek home wins
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
There’s a quadrupleheader of playoff games in the NBA on Saturday. Cleveland is at Orlando, Oklahoma City is at New Orleans, Boston is at Miami and then the first possible elimination game of this opening round happens when Denver takes a 3-0 series lead into Los Angeles and tries to sweep the Lakers for a second straight season. The Cavs lead the Magic 2-1, the Thunder lead the Pelicans 2-0 and the Heat-Celtics series is knotted at a game apiece.