James, Lakers facing elimination Saturday. Magic, Pelicans and Heat seek home wins

There’s a quadrupleheader of playoff games in the NBA on Saturday. Cleveland is at Orlando, Oklahoma City is at New Orleans, Boston is at Miami and then the first possible elimination game of this opening round happens when Denver takes a 3-0 series lead into Los Angeles and tries to sweep the Lakers for a second straight season. The Cavs lead the Magic 2-1, the Thunder lead the Pelicans 2-0 and the Heat-Celtics series is knotted at a game apiece.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.