Businesses hindered by bridge collapse should receive damages, court filing argues

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore publishing company has filed a class action claim arguing the owner and manager of the massive container ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month should have to pay damages to businesses impacted by the collapse. The claim was filed Thursday on behalf of American Publishing LLC. It largely echoes an earlier filing by attorneys for Baltimore’s mayor and city council that accuses the ship’s Singapore-based owner and manager of negligence. A spokesperson for the companies has said Friday that it would be inappropriate to comment on the pending litigation.

