USAFA teaming up with non-profit to build beds for military children and families in need

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KRDO) - Saturday, the Air Force Academy will play host to an amazing event in partnership with a unique charity.

More than 100 cadets have volunteered to be woodworkers for the day and will build bed frames for children of military families who are in need. The cadets will get hands-on with the woodworking that will go into constructing each bed.

The cadets will be guided by experts with the non-profit organization, 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace.' The organization is also providing new mattresses and bedding. They say they believe a safe, warm bed is essential to supporting the health and well-being of children.