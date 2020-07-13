Colorado Springs student sells T-shirts to encourage mask usage, raise money for food bank

Absolutely Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- He started off with the goal of spreading a message to encourage people to wear masks, but Anthony Pedersen picked up enough money to make a $500 donation to a Colorado Springs food bank too.

Pedersen is a student with the Skills Academy Day Program, and he took on a community service project with T-shirts that say "If you wear a mask, we can beat this thing!"

Pedersen spent a few months designing and marketing the T-shirt before selling them. On Monday, he was able to donate some of the proceeds he's raised to Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs.

He even sent his shirts to several prominent leaders, like Gov. Jared Polis and even President Donald Trump, hoping that the COVID-19 prevention message will go viral.

You can pick up a shirt by ordering one at this link.