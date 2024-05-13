Skip to Content
Search efforts underway in Rocky Mountain National Park for missing Colorado Springs man

Lucas Macaj
RMNP
Lucas Macaj
By
today at 5:52 PM
Published 6:04 PM

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (KRDO) - Search efforts are underway in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) after a Colorado Springs man was reported overdue late Sunday night after he attempted to summit Longs Peak.

According to RMNP, the search for 23-year-old Lucas Macaj of Colorado Springs began today, Monday, May 13. He was last heard from around 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12, when he texted a friend to indicate that he was on the summit of Longs Peak. Rangers confirmed early Monday morning that Macaj's vehicle was still parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead.

A release from RMNP said Macaj is likely wearing a dark-colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots, and a black backpack. He may also be wearing a beanie and dark-colored gloves. He is described as 5’9,” 155 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

RMNP said search efforts Monday included air reconnaissance, a heat-sensing fixed-wing flight, and ground teams on the Longs Peak Trail to the Ledges on the Keyhole Route. Search efforts have also taken place on the Boulder Brook Trail. Air reconnaissance has focused on the Keyhole Route, including The Ledges, The Trough, The Narrows, The Homestretch, and the saddle between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker. Park rangers are also continuing investigations, the park said.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Lucas Macaj, or if you were in the areas listed above on May 12, please contact the park or law enforcement officials. Call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at (888) 653-0009. An online form can be found at www.nps.gov/ISB or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov.

