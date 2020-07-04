Campground disturbance near Woodland Park leads to arrest

News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man has been arrested after firing several airsoft pellets and causing a disturbance at a campground near Woodland Park.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. on Friday to a campground, located on Forest Service Road 306. Numerous people had called to report a man who had locked himself in the public restroom and was yelling and screaming. Campers also said the same individual had fired a weapon between three to ten times.

When deputies arrived, several campers were already self-evacuating the area. Deputies commanded the suspect exit the public restroom to which he complied. The suspect then lead law enforcement to his assigned campsite.

Deputies retrieved what the campers believed to be a firearm, but upon further investigation it was an airsoft gun.

EPCSO says 37-year-old Mohammed Zahran was booked into the El Paso. County Jail. He faces several charges including Menacing Felony Real/Simulated Weapon (3 counts) and Disorderly Conduct Display / Discharge of a Firearm in Public (3 counts).

EPCSO says Colorado State Patrol, Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff's Office helped with this investigation.