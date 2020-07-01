Fremont County investigating drowning death of woman

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Arkansas River on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to Mile Marker 254 off of Highway 50 for reports of a possible human body in the Arkansas River.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a woman, who was later identified as 21-year-old Emily Bruner of Canon City. The Sheriff's Office is investigating her death as a drowning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Howard Burton at 719-276-5557