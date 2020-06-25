Fountain Police looking for wanted fugitive

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted fugitive.

Police say the fugitive is 33-year-old Marquise Anthony Hutt. He's described as a Black male, 5'10", and 187 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Hutt is currently wanted for several charges including Second Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence.

Officers say he has prior felony convictions and is possibly armed.

Police say Hutt is known to frequent the 2200 block of Bruno Circle in Colorado Springs, and the 6000 block of Provincial Drive in Fountain.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.