1 man killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say there has been an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

Captain Kenny Rider says at about 5:30 p.m., a man approached a house on the 1100 block of Bragdon Avenue. The man asked residents of a home if they had seen the police. When the residents said "no," they say the man pulled out a handgun and cocked it.

The witnesses called 911 immediately and an officer arrived shortly after in their patrol car. Rider says the man then aimed his gun at the officer. More patrol cars arrived shortly after and police say the man aimed the gun at several officers.

Pueblo PD say three officers were involved in the shooting of the suspect, yet it's unclear whether the man fired any rounds at police.

Police are still investigating and have closed off the intersection of Jackson Street and W. Mesa Avenue. They expect to be there all night.

The suspect did not have any active warrants for his arrest, but he did have a criminal history. Police have not revealed the identity of the man shot dead.

In response to the state recently passing the new police accountability bill, Captain Rider said he doesn't believe the officers involved were in violation of the use of force clauses.

This article will be updated as more information is released.