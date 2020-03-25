Colorado Springs neighbors place stuffed animals in windows for kids to spot amid coronavirus closures

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several stuffed animals are popping up in windows around Colorado Springs for children to spot while they are out of school due to COVID-19.

Residents are placing the teddy bears on their window sills so families can find and count them when walking outside doing "bear hunts."

Screenshot of Facebook post by Megan Polito Fitzsimmons

It's part of an international trend that seems to be inspired by a 1989 children's book called "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," written by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury.

KRDO is reaching out to several local families to learn more about the scavenger hunt to keep them occupied during the coronavirus outbreak. Watch tonight for the full story.