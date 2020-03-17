Closures, adjusted hours, what’s still open during the coronavirus outbreak

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- No matter how you feel about the pandemic closures, it's an unfortunate fact that our day to day lives are being affected by policy changes. To keep track of the stores and resources around Colorado Springs that have adjusted their hours or closed, see below.

ADJUSTED HOURS

Grocery Stores

King Soopers; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Retail

Many retail shops have adjusted their hours. Call ahead before you go.

Restaurants

All local restaurants have moved to only take-out or delivery, and many have modified their hours. Call ahead to your favorite joint for the latest information.

Medical

UCHealth; visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Faith

Many places of worship have adjusted their hours, canceled events or switched to online services. Call yours for the latest information.

CLOSED

Education

School districts

Pikes Peak Library District (all locations)

Pueblo Library District (all locations)

Dining

Dine-in restaurants (take-out, delivery are still available)

Bars, clubs

Recreation

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo -- Open April 1

Pueblo Zoo -- Open April 15

Bear Creek Nature Center -- Open April 6

Garden of the Gods

Pioneers Museum

Colorado Springs Senior Center -- Open March 29

Downhill ski areas

Casinos

Gyms

See here for a list of statewide closings from our news partners at 9News in Denver.

HERE'S WHAT'S STILL OPEN

Recreation

Pikes Peak -- America's Mountain (open to online reservations only)

Mueller State Park (all group are activities canceled)

The Manitou Incline

Misc.

Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region is still open for pet adoptions and surrenders (all public events are canceled)

Let us know what's still open! Did we miss something? Have the hours changed? Email suzie.ziegler@krdo.com.