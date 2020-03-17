Closures, adjusted hours, what’s still open during the coronavirus outbreak
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- No matter how you feel about the pandemic closures, it's an unfortunate fact that our day to day lives are being affected by policy changes. To keep track of the stores and resources around Colorado Springs that have adjusted their hours or closed, see below.
ADJUSTED HOURS
Grocery Stores
- King Soopers; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe's; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walmart; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Retail
Many retail shops have adjusted their hours. Call ahead before you go.
- Chapel Hills Mall; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- The Promenade Shops at Briargate
- Downtown Colorado Springs Shopping
Restaurants
All local restaurants have moved to only take-out or delivery, and many have modified their hours. Call ahead to your favorite joint for the latest information.
Medical
- UCHealth; visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Faith
Many places of worship have adjusted their hours, canceled events or switched to online services. Call yours for the latest information.
CLOSED
Education
- School districts
- Pikes Peak Library District (all locations)
- Pueblo Library District (all locations)
Dining
- Dine-in restaurants (take-out, delivery are still available)
- Bars, clubs
Recreation
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo -- Open April 1
- Pueblo Zoo -- Open April 15
- Bear Creek Nature Center -- Open April 6
- Garden of the Gods
- Pioneers Museum
- Colorado Springs Senior Center -- Open March 29
- Downhill ski areas
- Casinos
- Gyms
See here for a list of statewide closings from our news partners at 9News in Denver.
HERE'S WHAT'S STILL OPEN
Recreation
- Pikes Peak -- America's Mountain (open to online reservations only)
- Mueller State Park (all group are activities canceled)
- The Manitou Incline
Misc.
- Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region is still open for pet adoptions and surrenders (all public events are canceled)
Let us know what's still open! Did we miss something? Have the hours changed? Email suzie.ziegler@krdo.com.
