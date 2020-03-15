Pikes Peak libraries closed until further notice

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pikes Peak Library District locations will close starting Monday amid coronavirus concerns, said PPLD officials in a statement Sunday.

Library officials said the closures are temporary, but did not say when they're expecting to reopen. Follow their updates here.

However, library members can still access resources from the district's digital collection. This includes electronic books, audiobooks, comics, magazines, music and videos.

For more information about your library's online options, see here.