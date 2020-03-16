Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to close until April

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced their closing, effective immediately, with plans to reopen April 1.

The decision comes amid COVID-19 concerns after recent guidelines from the CDC to limit large gatherings of people. The Denver Zoo announced their closure Monday as well.

Zoo officials said in a release Monday that their animals will continue to be well cared for during the closure.

The zoo is encouraging the public to stay connected via their animal video cameras in the interim.

For more information and updates from the zoo, see here.

If you have a question about a refund, you're asked to email edprograms@cmzoo.org or call (719) 424-7827.