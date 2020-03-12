Churches temporarily close, make changes in Colorado Springs due to COVID-19

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some church leaders in Colorado Springs are temporarily halting services to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Unity Spiritual Center of the Rockies announced online Thursday it will be suspending services and workshops until March 31.

The chapel is shared by both the High Plains Church Unitarian Universalist and Unity Spiritual Center. The board members wrote in a statement that they voted unanimously to take precautionary actions.

"Caring for everyone is our primary concern, and this step is taken because it is the socially responsible action to take," the board stated. "Please know that we make this decision from a calm and hopeful demeanor, rather than from fear."

However, the churches also stated that they may hold worship services and classes through online forums.

Other churches in the Pikes Peak region are instead increasing cleaning efforts and adjusting meetings.

Pastor Brady Boyd sent out an email to his local congregants at New Life Family.

"We are encouraging people who don’t feel well to stay home to rest and recuperate," the email read. That’s one of the reasons we have invested in live streaming on our website and through our Facebook page."

Workers for New Life Church will also be installing more hand sanitizers and asking parishioners to greet by fist or elbow bumps.

"Have fun with it!" Boyd said.

KRDO is reaching out to the churches to learn more about their decisions. Check back later for updates.