Vail closes its ski resorts while others opt to remain open

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giant Vail Resorts decided Saturday it would shutter all of its North American resorts for at least one week.

The company said that it would re-assess after that whether to reopen their resorts that include Vail in Colorado, Park City Mountain Resort in Utah and Stowe Mountain in Vermont.

Other resorts that remain open are closing enclosed gondolas or aerial trams while others are encouraging skiers to ride lifts with only people they know as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

