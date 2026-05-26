KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Reeses Puffs is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old tortie Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Reeses Puffs is a gentle girl who has been through a lot of change recently and is still learning that the world can be a safe place.

· New environments and unfamiliar routines can feel overwhelming to her, so she will do best in a calm, quiet home with patient adopters.

· She is looking for experienced, cat-savvy people who understand that trust takes time and can let her adjust at her own pace.

· Reeses Puffs prefers gentle encouragement over pressure and will benefit from a home that allows her the space to come out of her shell naturally.

· With consistency, patience, and a peaceful environment, she is already beginning to show signs of warming up and building confidence at the shelter.

· Reeses Puffs may not actually taste like peanut butter cereal, but she is just as sweet once you get to know her.

Want to know more about Reeses Puffs? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.