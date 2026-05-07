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Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Thursday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By
New
Published 11:14 AM

Smokey Fairy is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a four-year-old gray & white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Smokey Fairy is a gentle girl who may be a little shy at first as she adjusts to all the recent changes in her life.

· She would do best in a home that can provide a cozy hiding spot where she can feel safe while settling in.

· Once she feels comfortable, Smokey Fairy allows gentle handling and enjoys soft and calm pets.

· She is a true cozy cat who loves curling up for naps in warm spots like blankets or towels.

· With patience and a peaceful environment, Smokey Fairy will slowly come out of her shell and show her sweet personality. Want to know more about Smokey Fairy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

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Scott Mills

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