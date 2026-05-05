KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Shadow Rae is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old tricolor & white Labrador Retriever & Collie mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Shadow Rae is a loving and playful girl who enjoys spending time with her people and having fun along the way.

· She walks beautifully on a leash and is a volunteer favorite for daily walks.

· Shadow Rae is crate-trained and settles in well with structure and routine.

· She has lived with multiple male dogs and did well, but can feel overwhelmed by unfamiliar dogs, especially those with big personalities. Slow and thoughtful introductions are important.

· She has also lived with cats and enjoyed playing with them.

· While she hasn’t lived with kids, she has spent time playing with neighboring children and did well.

· Shadow Rae would thrive in a calm home that can help her continue building confidence at her own pace.

· She has a fun side and absolutely loves playing in water, making her a perfect partner for summer adventures.

Want to know more about Shadow Rae? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends