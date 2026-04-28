KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Mable is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a 1.5-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Mable is a gentle girl who will need plenty of time, patience, and love to feel comfortable in her new home.

· She will do best starting out in a quiet sanctuary room with all her essentials, where she can settle in at her own pace.

· Cozy corners are her favorite, and she enjoys relaxing while quietly watching the world around her.

· Once she feels safe, slow and thoughtful introductions to the rest of the home and any other pets will help her succeed.

· Mable may take time to come out of her shell, but with consistency and care, she will continue to build confidence.

· She has a soft spot for Temptations treats, which are a great way to win her over and build trust.

· With the right home, Mable has all the potential to become a calm and loving companion.

Want to know more about Mable? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.