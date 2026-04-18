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Meet Tank! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
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Published 9:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This big guy is Tank and he is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region!

Tank is a two-year-old brown Vizsla mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

He is a big, strong 100-pound boy with an even bigger heart who absolutely loves people. He enjoys playing fetch, already knows sit and down, and is eager to keep learning.

Tank would do best as the only dog in the home so he can enjoy his space, toys, and snacks, and in return, he’ll give you all the love you could ask for.

Tank’s adoption fee has been paid already and he still will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered. You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Tank today.

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Marina Garcia

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