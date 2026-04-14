KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Little Grey is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old gray tabby and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Little Grey is a very shy girl who will need a patient, understanding home that can give her the time and space she needs to feel safe.

· She does best when she has a quiet room of her own to settle into, especially in a home without ceiling fans, as they can make her uncomfortable.

· Once she has time to adjust, Little Grey begins to come out of her shell and will even greet her people with a soft meow when she’s ready for attention.

· After her warm-up period, she truly enjoys pets and affection from the people she trusts.

· She prefers a calm, quiet household and would do best in a home without kids or dogs.

· She has met another calm, senior cat and was comfortable sharing space, though she prefers her independence over cuddling.

· This bougie girl has a love for wet food, especially salmon, and Frisky dry treats are the fastest way to win her over.

· Little Grey is currently in a foster home where she is continuing to build confidence and show her true personality.

· She is a hand-picked cat this week, which means her adoption fee has been waived! · Please visit https://www.hsppr.org/pet/a1771333/ to learn more about Little Grey and how to meet her while she’s in her foster home.

Want to know more about Little Grey? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.