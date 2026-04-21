KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Chloe is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old brown and white Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Chloe is a sensitive and calm girl who thrives in a gentle, peaceful environment.

· She has lived with other dogs and did well, and may enjoy having a compatible canine companion.

· Chloe loves spending time outside, especially when she gets to play with her favorite tennis ball.

· She takes treats gently and has a soft, polite way about her that makes her easy to love.

· Her history with kids and cats is unknown, so slow introductions and thoughtful management will help set her up for success.

· With patience and understanding, Chloe will blossom into a loving and loyal companion.

Want to know more about Chloe? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.