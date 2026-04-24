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Pet of the Week

KRDO’S Thursday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By
Updated
today at 1:09 PM
Published 1:07 PM

Gravy is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a three-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Gravy is a very sweet boy who enjoys the simple things in life, like quiet mornings snoozing in his cozy cubby.

· He loves gentle attention, especially pets on the top of his head and under his chin.

· Gravy will happily lean into ear scratches and even roll over to soak up more affection.

· With his soft personality and easygoing nature, he’s the kind of cat who brings a calm, comforting presence to a home.

· Since he came in as a stray, his history with other animals and children is unknown, so slow introductions will help him adjust.

· If you’re looking for a low-key companion with a whole lot of sweetness, Gravy is ready to pour it on. Want to know more about Gravy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

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Scott Mills

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