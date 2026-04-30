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Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Thursday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
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Published 8:44 AM

Merino is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a three-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Merino is a loving girl who absolutely adores head scratches and will happily lean in for more.

· She’s a recent mom whose kitten has already found a home, and now it’s her turn to be spoiled and cared for.

· Merino might be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and soon seeks out attention from her people.

· She loves affection so much that she’ll roll onto her side to soak up all the pets she can get.

· With her sweet nature and love for companionship, Merino is ready to be someone’s very own cuddle buddy. Want to know more about Merino? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

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Scott Mills

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