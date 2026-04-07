KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Monica is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old black Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Monica is a shy girl who can be a little unsure of the world, but she’s already beginning to show her gentle and loving heart.

· She takes treats softly, leans into quiet affection, and will even ask for more pets once she feels comfortable.

· Monica knows “sit” and especially enjoys soothing baby talk to help her feel safe and reassured.

· She is still building confidence and learning new skills like walking on a leash, so she will thrive in a calm, patient home that lets her move at her own pace.

· Her history with dogs, cats, and children is unknown, so slow and thoughtful introductions will be important as she adjusts.

· Monica is looking for a family who will hold her paw, give her plenty of love, and help her grow into a confident companion.

Want to know more about Monica? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.