KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Clara is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a twelve-year-old calico Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Clara is a sweet senior cat who loves spending time with her people and soaking up attention.

· She may need some time to adjust to her new home, but with patience she enjoys being scratched and petted on her head, neck, and back.

· Clara is curious and likes to explore her surroundings before settling in for a nap on a soft surface or in bed with her favorite people.

· Despite being a senior, she has plenty of energy and would do best in a home that can provide several interactive play sessions each day.

· She enjoys toys like feather wands, balls, and toy mice that help keep her active and engaged.

· Clara may do best in a home without young children, as she only has experience with older kids who understand how to give her gentle attention.

· She prefers not to live with other cats but has previously lived with dogs and did well ignoring them.

Want to know more about Clara? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.