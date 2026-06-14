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Meet Jimmy! The HSPPR Pet of the week

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Published 8:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Jimmy is a 7-year-old brown tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Jimmy is a sweet boy whose hobbies include making biscuits on cozy blankets, chasing laser pointers, and playing fetch with hair ties.

He can be a little nervous in new situations and will need time to settle in, but he has been slowly warming up and showing his charming personality. Jimmy would prefer a home without other cats.

With a little patience, this biscuit-making champion will be ready to knead his way right into your heart.

Jimmy’s adoption fee is free this week, and he will still go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered. You can see all the other cats, dogs, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org, or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Jimmy today.

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Marina Garcia

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