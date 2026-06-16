KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Blossom is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old tortie Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Blossom is looking for a calm, quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace and learn that she’s safe.

· She needed extra time and support to feel comfortable in the shelter, so she’ll thrive with a patient family that understands trust takes time to build.

· While she may not be the first cat to rush up and say hello, those who give her space and patience will be rewarded with a an affectionate friend.

· Once Blossom feels comfortable, she transforms into a loving lap cat who enjoys being close to her people.

· She’ll happily lean into pets, purr contentedly, make biscuits, and show off an impressive elevator butt to let you know she’s enjoying the attention.

· Blossom is proof that some of the sweetest friendships are worth waiting for.

· True to her name, with a little patience and care, Blossom is ready to bloom into the cuddly companion she was always meant to be.

Want to know more about Blossom? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.