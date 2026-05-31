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Meet Banjo! The HSPPR Pet of the week

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Updated
today at 8:14 AM
Published 7:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Banjo is a 1.5-year-old black & white Australian Cattle Dog mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Banjo is an energetic, fun-loving boy who is full of energy and is always ready for a game of tug-of-war, fetch, or snack time. He’s incredibly sweet, loves giving kisses, and has even lived gently with a newborn.

Banjo would thrive in an active home that can keep both his body and brain busy with adventures, playtime, and continued training.

Banjo’s adoption fee is $100, and he will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Banjo today.

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Marina Garcia

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