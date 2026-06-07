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Meet Scooby! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
By
today at 7:33 AM
Published 7:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scooby is a 6-year-old tan & white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Scooby is a playful, energetic boy who loves chasing tennis balls, exploring the world through his nose, and spending time with his people. He has a gentle nature and enjoys getting out for walks and adventures.

Scooby is also a clever pup who has learned how to open lever-style doors, so be ready for Scooby to let himself in to say hello. He’s looking for an active, loving home where he can have fun, stay engaged, and be part of the family.

Scooby’s adoption fee is $99, and he will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Scooby today.

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Marina Garcia

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