KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Eloel is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a nine-month-old tricolor & blue tick Australian Cattle Dog mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Eloel is a young, shy girl who is still figuring out the world and would love a patient family to help her build confidence.

· She may need some time to warm up to her new home, but her playful personality is already starting to peek through.

· Eloel has a charming habit of feeling more comfortable when people let her approach first, often sneaking in for a curious sniff before offering an adorable play bow.

· She is at that age where everything feels a little new and uncertain, so gentle encouragement and positive experiences will go a long way.

· Eloel hasn’t had much experience with a leash yet and will benefit from continued positive reinforcement to help her feel comfortable with walks and adventures.

· Since she came in as a stray, her history with kids, cats, dogs, and other small animals is unknown, so slow introductions will help set her up for success.

· With patience, understanding, and a little confidence-building, Eloel has all the potential to grow into a fun and loving new family member.