Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By
today at 7:32 AM
Published 7:38 AM

Walter is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a five-year-old red tick Australian Cattle Dog mix who came into HSPPR as a transfer from another shelter.

  • Walter is a laid-back companion who enjoys a good game of fetch followed by plenty of time to relax.
  • He already knows the cue “sit” and is happy to show it off.
  • Walter also has a charming habit of posing and smiling for pictures.
  • He is looking for a mature, adult-only home where he can settle in comfortably and enjoy a calm environment.
  • Walter can be a little nervous at first and may need some time and patience to warm up to his new home.
  • While he has no prior experience living with other dogs, he is socially curious and may do well with slow introductions and thoughtful space management.
  • Walter would do best with an adopter who understands the value of patience, structure, and helping him feel secure as he adjusts.

Want to know more about Walter? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

KRDO Administrator

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.