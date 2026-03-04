KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Meet Tahini!

Tahini is a:

Pit Bull mix

Neutered male

Brown

2 years old

The adoption fee is $200 and includes a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Tahini is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a 2-year-old brown Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Tahini is a sweet, playful boy who just wants to hang out with his people and have fun.

He loves to play and isn't afraid to get a little rough and tumble with his toys.

Tahini can be pushy with other dogs, so slow and proper introductions will help set him up for success.

He would thrive in a home that can provide structure, guidance, and plenty of outlets for his playful energy.

Want to know more about Tahini? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbott Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.