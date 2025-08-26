KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Lexi is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a seven-year-old black and white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Today is National Dog Day, and Lexi is wishing for the best gift of all, a new home!

· She’s a sweet soul who fills her days with friendly tail wags and warm cuddles.

· Lexi loves meeting new people and quickly becomes everyone’s friend.

· She’s happiest when soaking up gentle pats or curling up on a cozy lap.

· Whether it’s an adventure outside or a quiet evening in, Lexi is the perfect companion.

· She’s ready to bring joy, love, and loyalty to the family lucky enough to adopt her. Want to know more about Lexi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005