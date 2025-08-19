KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Somerset is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a two-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Somerset is a smart, playful boy who thrives when he has lots of toys and enrichment to keep his mind busy.

· Puzzle feeders, wand toys, motion-activated gadgets, and crinkly tunnels are all great ways to keep him happy without too much handling.

· He prefers not to be picked up, but when he wants attention, he’ll let you know by meowing or reaching out for you.

· Somerset loves having a window perch or catio where he can watch the world go by.

· With playtime and quiet zones to decompress, this brilliant kitty will shine in the right home. Want to know more about Somerset? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.