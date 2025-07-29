KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Blitz is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a seven-year-old black and white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Blitz is a big, brave sweetheart with a gentle soul and a heart full of loyalty.

· Though large in size, he truly believes he’s a lap dog and loves to lean in for affection.

· He prefers peaceful moments over chaos and would thrive in a calm, quiet home where he can relax and bond with his people.

· A volunteer favorite, Blitz enjoys slow strolls in the sunshine and simply being by your side.

· He comes with a complimentary visit from our behavior team to help him settle into his new routine and continue being the best boy. Want to know more about Blitz? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.