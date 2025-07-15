KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Fe is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a four-year-old black and tan German Shepherd mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Fe is a sensitive German Shepherd who’s looking for a gentle, patient adopter to help her settle into her new home.

· Once she feels safe, her goofy and playful side shines, she loves making people laugh and spreading joy.

· She recently had surgery to fix her eyelid and is now feeling much better and back to her happy self.

· Fe enjoys spending time outside and would love a calm home where she can relax, explore, and bond with her people.

· She’s ready to be a loyal, loving companion who brings comfort, tail wags, and cheer to every day. Want to know more about Fe? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.