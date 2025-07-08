KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Kiki is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a seven-year-old black Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Kiki is a friendly, peace-loving adult cat with a heart full of love and a calming presence.

· She’s lived with both dogs and other cats and gets along well with just about everyone.

· Whether it’s sharing a cozy corner or soaking up the sun in a window sill, Kiki is all about peaceful companionship.

· She has a natural way of making every day feel a little brighter and more relaxed.

· Already socialized and full of charm, Kiki is ready to bring harmony and affection to her new home. Want to know more about Kiki? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.