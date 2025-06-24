KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Taffy is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a ten-month-old gray Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Taffy is a young, playful, and energetic cat with a big personality and a knack for adventure - just ask the vacuum and feather duster!

· She’s independent and doesn’t enjoy being picked up, but she loves to play and needs plenty of toys to stay entertained.

· Taffy would thrive in a mature household that can match her lively spirit or could even make a great barn cat.

· She’s looking for a new home where her playful energy and comedic charm will be celebrated.

· With Taffy around, life is sure to be full of fun, mischief, and laughter! Want to know more about Taffy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.