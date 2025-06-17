KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Cammy is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a ten-year-old black Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Cammy is a sweet senior girl with a playful heart and a calming presence.

· She loves cuddle time, making new friends, and showing off her “sit” skills in exchange for treats.

· Though she’s a bit older, her joyful spirit and gentle affection make her a wonderful companion.

· Cammy is ready to bring warmth, love, and loyalty to a new home that will cherish her golden years. Want to know more about Cammy? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005