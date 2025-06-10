KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Skip to Content
Doc McStuffin is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a three-year-old brown brindle and white Mastiff mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Doc McStuffin is a 115-pound gentle giant with a heart just as big as his paws.

· This sweet and goofy boy loves attention, cuddles, and showing off his impressive “sit” skills - especially if treats are involved!

· He’s a great listener and a loyal companion, always ready to lend a wagging tail and warm presence.

· Known for his gentle nature and friendly spirit, Doc is looking for a loving new home where he can share all the joy and love he has to offer. Want to know more about Doc McStuffin? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

